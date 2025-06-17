England call-up for Ampthill loanee Charlie Bracken

Ampthill's Charlie Bracken has been called up to the England training squad ahead of the International against France on Saturday.

Charlie has spent the last two seasons on loan with Ampthill from Saracens, making 30 appearances in the Maroon & Gold and winning multiple Man of the Match awards.

Another ex-Ampthill scrum-half, Harlequin’s Will Porter, is also included for England, having spent some time on loan at Ampthill in 2021.

Bracken - the eldest son of 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Kyran - is in the senior squad for the first time after representing England U20s.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a Premiership start, having mainly acted as back-up to South African Ivan van Zyl.

Neighbours Bedford Blues have been busy sorting out the return of three of their former players after their best league finish for 13 years in finishing second in the RFU Championship.

Powerhouse back row forward Tui Uru has returned to the club.

Uru, who departed Goldington Road two years ago having won the prestigious Players’ Player of the Year award, has been plying his trade over the channel at Chambery.

The explosive ball carrier made 55 appearances and scored nine tries during his first stint at Goldington Road, and will be looking to pick up where he left off now back in blue.

“I can’t wait to be back at Goldington Road – it was the first place I thought of when thinking about my future,” he said.

“Great memories, supporters are fantastic, so it was a no-brainer for me to come back.

“Returning ahead of a revamp for the league is really exciting. I’ve been part of a play-off system in France and it engages everybody, great to be part of as players, so hopefully I can be part of them again with Bedford.

“I said when I left two years ago that it wouldn’t be the end. Hopefully I can pick up where I left off and make even more memories at Goldington Road.”

Bedford School alumnus Kayde Sylvester will return to the town having agreed to re-join the club this Summer after a promising season at Cambridge.

The 23-year-old was pretty much an ever present for the Blood & Sand last season, starting 20 of their 22 Championship matches, and putting in a number of impressive performances to end the campaign as Coaches’ Player of the Year.

He had previously featured 12 times for Bedford during his first stint at the club, scoring an important try against Nottingham.

Sylvester said: “Bedford feels like a second home to me through my connections at Bedford School, and I still spent a lot of time in the town during my time at Northampton Saints.

“I was chuffed to get the call through and excited to get the opportunity to be a member of the team on a full-time basis - it's a real privilege.

“I'll be forever grateful to Cambridge for the opportunity they gave me to play so often and put myself out there. But it was a no-brainer to return to Goldington Road.”

Former Academy graduate, Ryan Hutler is also returning to his old club.

The perennial try scorer, who has made more than 100 second tier appearances, returns after five years away having plied his trade with Jersey Reds – where he helped them win the title – then most recently Coventry.

Hutler said: “I’m over the moon to be back, had a great phone call with Mike (Rayer), know a lot of the boys still and it is like home for me. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

“I think it’s the right time for me to return. It’s always been my plan to come back and I am delighted to be given the chance to do that. The environment at Goldington Road is really highly spoken of and hopefully I can help push us on even further.

“Goldington Road is a great place to play week in, week out and I’ve missed it. It’s going to be an exciting year and the squad is looking really impressive.”

A product of Wisbech Grammar School, Hutler spent a period of time at Bishops Stortford while part of the Academy set-up at Goldington Road, helping them gain promotion to National One as part of his fledgling months in senior rugby.

Promoted into the Blues first team, Hutler went on to form a lethal partnership with the likes of Dean Adamson on the wings.

Blues’ top try scorer in 2019/20, Hutler added 28 from 50 appearances before venturing to the Channel Islands with Jersey Reds.

Injury blighted his time on the island, although he was able to help them to the 2022/23 second tier crown, before returning to the mainland and spending the last two seasons at old rivals, Coventry.