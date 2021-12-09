'Disappointing' day for Blues, Ampthill beaten by leaders, Swifts' unbeaten record goes

Swifts’ unbeaten start to the season ended at the weekend. Photo: Waide Allen

Ampthill and Bedford Blues were both on the receiving end of defeats in the Greene King IPA Championship this weekend.

Blues were narrowly edged out 15-14 at Coventry while league leaders Ealing Trailfinders secured a comfortable 54-17 success against the team ninth in the table.

“I think we got what we deserved,” said Blues forwards coach Sean McCarthy.

“I think everyone in the squad is disappointed with how we performed and it’s a massively disappointing day.

“We need to concentrate on what we’re good at and not having this yo-yo effect with performances.”

Jack Hughes and Connor Tupai scored tries with Will Maisey claiming kicking points.

Midlands 1 (East) leaders Bedford Athletic remain are points clear of closest rivals Peterborough, despite having a blank weekend.

They now have a game in hand on the second-place side.

Queens beat visitors Daventry 19-7 in the Midlands 3 East (South) at the weekend.

Win number two of the season for the basement boys moves them to within three points of the three teams above them.

In the Midlands 4 East (South), Bedford Swifts’ proud, undefeated record came to an abrupt end at fellow promotion-chasing St Neots, going down 52-19.

The strong breeze that the home team elected to play with at their backs in the first half, enabled them to build an unassailable 38-0 lead.

Swifts increased their intensity and positivity in the next 40. Sam Viller was the first to cross the white wash, with Jordan Marshall adding the extras to get them off the mark.

Further tries came from Ross Tuffin and Ryan Litchfield, lifting The Swifts’ score to 19 points but this was soon neutralised, as St Neots were still putting together good phases of play and breaking through the tired defence.