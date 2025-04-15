Dean Adamson's five try haul in Nottingham demolition makes him joint top Bedford Blues try scorer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dean Adamson became Bedford Blues’ joint highest try scorer with five on his 200th club appearance in their 87-19 home demolition job over Nottingham last weekend.

On a day when Derek Wyatt – who scored 145 tries in 152 games – was in attendance to mark 50 years since winning the National Cup, the current crop did a pretty good job of making it an extra special afternoon.

“To get five in front of Derek is amazing. It was a great occasion for the club with all the former players coming back for reunions, and I’m glad we played our part,” said Adamson.

His first ever try haul of five in a game came as part of Bedford’s 13 in total, matching the highest points total ever scored in the Mike Rayer era, who has been in charge for 583 games.

Dean Adamson of Bedford Blues - joint club top try scorer after last weekend's five try haul.

Forwards coach Tom Cruse said: “We were really disappointed with last week, so to come out with that intent was pleasing. I am just really proud of the performance.

“A big thing which will probably be overlooked is the fact Nottingham were only one try away from a bonus point, so to keep them out is a big deal with the league table so congested.”

Adamson got the ball rolling after just 77 seconds and the bonus point was wrapped up inside 17 minutes. Such was Bedford’s dominance that they led 42-0 after just half an hour, before James Cherry’s double at least got Nottingham on the scoreboard to stop the rot.

The Championship’s greatest ever try scorer completed a hat-trick just before the break, then added another two inside the opening five minutes after the restart, to draw level with Wyatt and put himself one try away from immortality.

Ampthill bounced back from last week's 50-point defeat in style as they produced a first ever win away at second-placed Coventry, triumphing 31-26.

Director of Rugby Mark Lavery said: “We were a bit loose in the first half and found ourselves on the wrong side of some decisions.

"But in the second half we grew into the game and played in the right areas to ultimately keep Coventry away from the scoreboard and score 17 unanswered points.”

A first minute yellow card for Aidan King didn’t help and Coventry used the man advantage to put the first points on the board with a try, finished by Trotter after quick ball through their backs.

King’s return for the sin bin had an immediate impact, Ampthill securing a lineout on the hosts’ 22 and working the ball the full width for Josh Barton to finish in the corner. A successful conversion from Johnson off the touchline brought the scores level.

Coventry hit back with an end to end try – Hutler making significant territory before chipping the ball forward for the wing to chase and score under the posts.

Another well worked Ampthill set piece provided the platform for the second try – line out secured and the maul trundled close to the line where Brackon fed Harvey Beaton who crashed over. Another successful conversion brought the scores level.

Coventry’s third try again came from a turnover of an Ampthill attack and again they scored under the posts.

A yellow for Imi Qorowale gave Coventry a man advantage for the final 10 minutes of the first half and Coventry took advantage of a series of Ampthill indiscretions to score their bonus point try on 36 minutes – Trotter’s second of the game with the conversion missed and the score 26-14.

Ampthill had an opportunity to reduce the arrears on the stroke of half-time.

Playing with advantage, Johnson kicked wide for Va’enuke to chase but Coventry intercepted. The referee called play back and Strachan gestured to the posts.

Johnson’s penalty kick went just wide into a strong wind, but effective time management from the Mob saw out the half with a man in the bin.

A rousing half-time talk from James Tirrell in the absence of sick Paul Turner got Ampthill fired up and, restored to 15 men and playing with the wind, the Mob set about their hosts with intensity.

Four minutes later Tino Mapapalangi broke the line and crashed through to score for the fourth game in a row – the big Tongan obviously looking to impress new head coach Dave Ward watching from the stands.

Ampthill continued to throw everything at their hosts, only an impressive Coventry defence and occasional forced errors preventing the next Ampthill score for nearly 25 minutes.

With eight minutes to play the Mob finally drew level.

Opting to scrum from another penalty in the Coventry 22, Rory Morgan went down the blindside and fed Oran mcnulty who beat his man and dived over in the corner.

Johnson’s third conversion made the scores 26-26.

Neither side seemed happy to accept the draw and the Ampthill defence held its nerve and discipline to prevent Coventry further scoring opportunities before curating their finale.

When the Mob were held up on the try line on 79 minutes, the goal line drop out gave back possession – the forwards making territory and drawing in the Coventry defence before Rory Morgan fed the ball to Louie Johnson, who drew a couple of defenders and set up Brandon Jackson to beat the last defender.

And he made no mistake in beating Trotter to score in the corner and secure Ampthill’s first ever win at the BPA.