Dean Adamson makes try-scoring history for Bedford Blues in win at Nottingham

Mike Rayer’s side stayed solid in defence while also taking their chances when they came as Adamson became Blues' second best ever try scorer within seconds of the start.

Director of Rugby Rayer said: “I was delighted with the play we applied ourselves.

“Five points at a place that we’ve been inconsistent at over the years is really pleasing.”

Very few sides will take 10 points against Nottingham this season, but Blues have been magnificent against them and deserving of such a big haul a week before the big local home derby with Ampthill.

Second place is a distinct possibility with Blues hitting form at the right time, and that has to now become the target for Rayer’s men – particularly with current occupiers Coventry to play.

Nottingham are renowned for their fast starts on home soil and Blues had to neutralise that to give themselves a platform to build upon.

What they probably didn’t expect was to crash over on 41 seconds themselves as Adamson went in the clear as the club’s second greatest try scorer with 127 in 176 games - an incredible stat in the modern era.

From there, Blues never looked back and led for the rest of the game as they rode some nervy moments when Nottingham threatened a comeback and kept the scoreboard ticking over to build pressure.

The try bonus point was secured by half-time as the front row took centre stage with a double from Oisin Heffernan added to by James Fish, who won Followers Man of the Match.

There were a few shaky moments in the opening echelons of the second half – including an intercept try from Nottingham – but Blues recomposed themselves and saw the job through.

Robin Williams’ try a few minutes, having stepped from the replacements bench, was a huge moment to swing the momentum back in Bedford’s favour for one final time.