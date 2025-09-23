Cup success as Bedford Blues maintain derby day run against Ampthill

Bedford Blues won their first men’s trophy in 20 years thanks to an impactful 40-24 Baker Brothers Cup victory over neighbours Ampthill to make it five in a row victories on derby day on Saturday.

It was a performance Bedford coaches will demand to be improved upon in Champ Rugby action over the next few weeks, but there were some great moments mixed in for good measure.

Ampthill can take credit for their tenacious defence which inhibited Blues from putting a multitude of solid attacks together, and it took some real skilful play to break open the visitors.

Ryan Hutler has been in a purple patch of form this pre-season and he bagged a brace to take him to four from as many games in recent weeks, while the returning Robbie Smith also dotted down alongside Rafe Witheat and Louis James.

Ampthill director of Rugby Mark Lavery was in a positive mood, saying: “Full credit to Bedford on the result.

“They’re a very good side but we’ve conceded 19 points in an eight-minute spell when we only had 13 players on the pitch, and we know we can’t do that at this level. We had several young men playing their first games at Champ standard and we’ll learn from this. There were a lot of positives to take from the game.

“We really fronted up in the second half, put in some big defensive sets and with a little more accuracy could’ve made the scoreline a bit closer.”

Tino Mapapalangi, Oscar Wilson, Efan Jones and trialist Rhys Thomas were the try scorers for Ampthill with two conversions from Barton.