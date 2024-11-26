Cup loss at Bristol Bears but performance a major step forward for Ampthill

Top flight side Bristol Bears ran out 40-15 winners at home to Ampthill in a Premiership Rugby Cup pool clash on Saturday, but head coach Paul Turner was delighted with a battling display from The Mob.

“Bristol Bears deserved their victory but the scoreline doesn’t really tell the full story,” he said.

“We made too many errors in the first half under limited pressure and they proved costly.

“We allowed Bristol to go to their drill and they took a commanding lead into half-time at 33-3. But after the break I thought we were at our belligerent best and started and ended it well. We scored two tries and threatened for others.

Mob coach Paul Turner - defeat may be turning point. Photo by B&O PRESS PHOTO

“Today's performance is a major step forward leading us into our next block of five league games before and around Christmas.”

The visitors opened the scoring on 13 minutes with a Josh Barton penalty.

But from the kick-off, Bears scored in the corner, the conversion missed.

Five minutes later the referee awarded a second penalty and this time the hosts’ pack drove over. A successful conversion 12-3.

Three penalties in three minutes produced Bristol's third try and the final 10 minutes of the half took the game away from the Mob.

Callum Norrie received a yellow card which gave Bristol a penalty try on 34 minutes and the Bears sliced home for a 33-3 half-time lead.

Kerr Johnston scored Ampthill’s first try in the Cup this season and James Johnston added another late on, converted by Barton, either side of Bears’ sixth try.