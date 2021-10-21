Blues hosting Richmond, Ampthill off to Jersey Reds and third-placed Swifts welcome leaders Biggleswade

Prop Salty Sahota scored two tries for Bedford Swifts

Bedford Blues are back in action this weekend, hosting Richmond, while Ampthill have a tough trip to Jersey Reds in their Greene King IPA Championship campaigns.

In Midlands 1 East on Saturday leaders Bedford Athletic visit Market Harborough, keen to maintain their 100 per cent record after six straight victories.

Queens head to Spalding in Midlands 3 East (South), still looking for their first win of the season.

There was bitter-sweet news for Bedford Swifts last week as their expected opposition for the Midlands Vase withdrew, with only a day’s notice, which meant progressing to the next round. Fortunately, the club were able to arrange a match against Midlands first division side, Peterborough’s 2nd XV, winning 36-15.

Tries came from props Ryan Litchfield and Salty Sahota with two (pictured above), along with winger Dario Nangle and Alex Smith.

The defence also remained resolute, with James Little and Atama Raura making hit after hit.