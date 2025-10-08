Blues for Bedford in opening game as champions Ealing show their class

Bedford Blues fell to a 50-22 defeat at the hands of back-to-back champions, Ealing Trailfinders on the opening day of the new Champ Rugby season.

Ealing showcased their credentials for another shot at the title as they dominated the contest in pretty much every facet possible and made Bedford pay for an error strewn bad day at the office.

Director of Rugby Mike Rayer said: “Ealing were so clinical and against a side like that, you have to be 90 per cent accurate in what you’re doing. We made too many errors.

“But to get a bonus point is one more than we achieved against Ealing here last season, so it is a little bit of a positive to hang onto from a largely frustrating afternoon.”

Oisin Heffernan - try for Bedford in defeat by champions Ealing. Pic by B&O PRESS PHOTO

The positives, while hard to find, were a mighty shift from the pack at the scrum - winning multiple penalties.

A frustrating afternoon indeed as Ealing raced out of the blocks for a 21-0 lead after just 12 minutes.

Oisin Heffernan's try dented the scoreboard a little, before Blues were offered a lifeline in the contest as the visitors went down to 13 men, Conor Oliver first going to the bin, then Will Montgomery following a penalty try.

But those were the only points Blues could muster while with numerical advantage and Ealing were out flying in the second half for another two quick scores to settle the contest.

Bedford stuck at it and tries from Rory Ward and Dean Adamson gave them something for their efforts.

But it was a day of disappointment overall for the team who will look for a response on the road at old rivals Coventry this weekend.

Neighbours Ampthill took second half control of their local derby at Cambridge in the eye of Storm Amy as they won 45-24.

Head coach Dave Ward said: “Cambridge are a decent side and they’ll upset a few teams this season and we didn’t want to be one of them.

“We won the toss and took the wind. We didn’t think it would be a big enough lead at half-time but the wind dropped and we managed to control the game.”

Tries from Seb Kava and Seb Smith and conversions by Louis Grimoldy put them 14-0 up in 16 minutes.

They led 21-12 at the break with Grimoldy converting Efan Jones' first try for the club.

Early in the second half. Tatoa Auvaa drove over before flanker Barney Merrett finished a sweeping Mob move.

Minutes later Sam Kildunne raced home on his competitive debut.

Cambridge battled back with a try-bonus point with a brace of catch and drive scores. But it was Ampthill that completed the scoring through replacement hooker Samson Adejimi on his return to the Mob, Grimoldy ending with five conversions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​