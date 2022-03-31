Biggest win of season for champions Bedford Athletic

The first score came five minutes into the encounter as following a lineout catch and drive by the forwards, inside centre Felix Mallalieu slipped through a gap to cross by the posts for the opening try. From the kick off, the home side spun the ball to the left wing where Josh Cassell beat his man and then set off from 70 yards to score the second try of the day. The next kick off saw Lions flanker Chris Diamond sin binned for taking his opponent out in the air. Bedford Athletic pressed forward and with penalties giving them field position, the forwards rumbled over with Ben Thompson touching down for the third try. The bonus point try arrived inside the first 20 minutes as a quick tap penalty saw the Lions defence breached yet again for a try to replacement back row Adam Harris. Finally Lions won a penalty and some possession on their hosts 22. A kick to touch and a lineout catch and drive gave them momentum at close range and prop forward Callum Jakes touched down. The next Bedford Athletic attack saw the ball go to ground and Lions picked up and sped the length of the field with the ball eventually transferred to wing Filikitonga for Lions’ second try. Will Carrington’s conversion narrowed the gap to 24-12 but the home side were soon back in control. Another penetrating attack saw Archie Duncan speed away down the right wing, shortly after he just lost out in a foot race to the line following a clever kick through, once again shrugging off would be tacklers for the fifth try. Ben Middleton on the occasion of his 250th appearance for the first XV also did damage down the right wing moments later but he was hauled down just short of the line with Lewis Sharp finishing the move off for the sixth try. Cassell then intercepted a rare visiting passing move to once again go 70 yards for the seventh try and on the stroke of half time Mallalieu broke through yet again to put full back Stephen Woodhead away for the eighth try. Leo Mortimer added five conversions throughout the first half so that Bedford Athletic had brought up 50 points by half time in a 50-19 lead.