Bedford Swifts soar over Buzzards - and it's Cup time for Blues and Ampthill

Bedford Swifts' Virgil Ferguson scores a try against Leighton Buzzard 2nds

Despite the score line, up front Buzzards put up a great physical battle.

Man of the day was definitely Virgil Ferguson. Quick and incisive, he troubled the visitors’ defence all afternoon and dazzled with a great try right under the sticks – and all this from a club legend in his fifties!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Swifts entertain Stamford College Old Boys in Midlands 4 East (South) on Saturday.

Without a game last week, Midlands 1 East champions Bedford Athletic host 11th-placed Towcestrians on Saturday while Queens, who were beaten 33-7 by Dunstablians, have a trip to Huntingdon & District in Midlands 3 East (South).

And it’s Championship Cup time for Bedford Blues and Ampthill.

Ampthill travelled to Cornish Pirates for their final Championship game of the season – and held their hosts to a 28-28 draw, maintaining their unbeaten home record.

Their hosts have finished third in the table, with Ampthill sixth on 46 points from their 20 games – one place behind Bedford Blues on 50.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Paul Turner said: “A terrific performance from every single one of our players. The Mennaye is never an easy place to go to, and on top of a difficult week of preparation, we were really pleased with how the team responded. The draw and three points secure sixth place for us in our first full Championship season and that is a terrific result for a club of our size in this tough competition.”