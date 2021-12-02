Bedford Swifts prop is kicking hero in win over Northampton BBOB
Team stay unbeaten so far this season in Midlands 4 East (South)
Before kick-off on Saturday, there were three teams that could boast an unbeaten record in Midlands 4 East (South) but with Northampton BBOB visiting Bedford Swifts, it was likely that at least one would no longer have such a claim.
The game proved to be a typical top-of-the-table contest, with Swifts winning 14-10 and for one prop forward, a dream come true!
The strong wind was a leveller for both sides, as man of the match Waide Allen scored the first try for Swifts. At this point, a hero was needed, as both of the Swifts goal kickers were absent. Up stepped Ryan Litchfield the loose-head prop (pictured) to coolly steer the conversation between the sticks.
BBOB came back to 7-5 at half time but with Swifts dominating the lineouts, Jack Hill went over for a try, after Allen made 50m and Litchfield again converted.
BBON’s second try made it 14-10 and Swifts held out with strong defence.
Litchfield can now boast a 100% career success rate from the tee that any number 10 would envy. The dressing room will never hear the last of it!
This weekend Swifts have another tough game in prospect as they travel to St Neots, whose only defeat so far has been against BBOB.