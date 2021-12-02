Bedford Swifts prop is kicking hero in win over Northampton BBOB

Prop Ryan Litchfield kicked both conversions to maintain his 100% record with the tee!

Before kick-off on Saturday, there were three teams that could boast an unbeaten record in Midlands 4 East (South) but with Northampton BBOB visiting Bedford Swifts, it was likely that at least one would no longer have such a claim.

The game proved to be a typical top-of-the-table contest, with Swifts winning 14-10 and for one prop forward, a dream come true!

The strong wind was a leveller for both sides, as man of the match Waide Allen scored the first try for Swifts. At this point, a hero was needed, as both of the Swifts goal kickers were absent. Up stepped Ryan Litchfield the loose-head prop (pictured) to coolly steer the conversation between the sticks.

BBOB came back to 7-5 at half time but with Swifts dominating the lineouts, Jack Hill went over for a try, after Allen made 50m and Litchfield again converted.

BBON’s second try made it 14-10 and Swifts held out with strong defence.

Litchfield can now boast a 100% career success rate from the tee that any number 10 would envy. The dressing room will never hear the last of it!