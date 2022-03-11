Bedford rugby - who's playing where this weekend

Dario Nagle scored a try for Bedford Swifts 2nds in their friendly with Ampthill 5ths

Bedford Blues, now fifth in the Championship host Coventry on Friday 11th with high-flying Ealing Trailfinders visiting Ampthill, in seventh, on Saturday.

A determined performance from Bedford Athletic saw them defeat Old Northamptonians 26 -14.

In a close contest the home side made the most of their opportunities to be just one win away from claiming the Midlands 1 East title.

With 92 points from their 20 games, nearest rivals West Bridgford are on 74.

Ath have their first chance to clinch the title when they play at fourth-placed Peterborough on Saturday.

In Midlands 3 East (South) Queens drew 5-5 at Stewarts & Lloyds, in seventh, at the weekend and travel to second-placed Bourne.

In the division below, fifth-placed BedfordSwifts visit Northampton BBOB, sitting third.