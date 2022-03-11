Bedford rugby - who's playing where this weekend
Friday game for Blues against Coventry at Goldington Road - Ealing Trailfinders at Dillingham Park on Saturday
Bedford Blues, now fifth in the Championship host Coventry on Friday 11th with high-flying Ealing Trailfinders visiting Ampthill, in seventh, on Saturday.
A determined performance from Bedford Athletic saw them defeat Old Northamptonians 26 -14.
In a close contest the home side made the most of their opportunities to be just one win away from claiming the Midlands 1 East title.
With 92 points from their 20 games, nearest rivals West Bridgford are on 74.
Ath have their first chance to clinch the title when they play at fourth-placed Peterborough on Saturday.
In Midlands 3 East (South) Queens drew 5-5 at Stewarts & Lloyds, in seventh, at the weekend and travel to second-placed Bourne.
In the division below, fifth-placed BedfordSwifts visit Northampton BBOB, sitting third.
Although the first team didn’t play, Ricky Hill led his strong Swifts 2nd team squad out against Ampthill 5ths at Barkers Lane, searching for the elusive win that has been evading them for some weeks and gaining a 21-17 success.