Bedford rugby round-up: Good start for Blues and Ampthill in Championship Cup
Bedford Blues and Ampthill both made a winning start to their opening Championship Cup ties going into next weekend’s second legs.
Bedford Blues beat Nottingham 38-14, taking a 24-point lead back to Goldington Road for next Saturday’s game (April 23). On his 132nd appearance, Dean Adamson scored twice to reach a century of tries for the club, their 11th player ever to do so.
At Dillingham Park, Ampthill beat Coventry 27-21, setting up a tighter game away from home, just six points ahead, at Butts Park next weekend.
Midlands 1 East champions Bedford Athletic completed an unbeaten home league season with a 68-19 win over Towcestrians last week. In total they scored ten tries in the match, with five in each half to underline their overall dominance of the game.
Their final league game of the season is away to West Bridgford on April 23.
Bedford Queens play today (Saturday, April 16) at fellow strugglers Daventry in a Midlands 3 East (South) game before finishing the league season at home to mid-table Luton next weekend.
With a chance of still finishing second in Midlands 4 East (South) Bedford Swifts play St Neots in their Easter game today (Saturday 16th) and then finish the season at Thorney next week. Swifts are currently fourth after 14 games and St Neots third after 13, both on 44 points. Second place Northampton BBOB on 52 points have played their 16 games, with Biggleswade the runaway champions on 61, still with two games to play.