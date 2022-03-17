Bedford rugby round-up - Blues, Ampthill, Athletic, Queens and Swifts

Alex Lovell in action for Bedford Swifts against Northampton BBOBs

Bedford Athletic are the champions of Midlands 1 East with three games to spare.

They beat fourth-placed Peterborough 51-14 away from home on Saturday in a commanding performance to secure the league title - their fourth in nine seasons.

Athletic’s 97 points from 21 games, with just one defeat - 15-11 at Old Northamptonians back in November - gives them an unassailable lead in the division.

It also ensures Midlands Premier Division rugby next season.

Nearest rivals Derby have 75 points and West Bridgford on 74, with a games in hand.

They dominated last weekend’s game in all areas of play, scoring seven tries to their hosts two.

Bedford led 20-7 at half time, thanks to tries by Lewis Sharp and Luke Denham, with conversions and two penalties by Leo Mortimer.

Athletic stretched away in the second half with Charlie Darlow, Steve Smith, Josh Cassell 2 and Harry Sawford-Smith joining the scoresheet.

Having claimed the league title in style, Athletic will look to finish the campaign by staying unbeaten at home, starting with the game against 12th-placed Peterborough Lions at Putnoe Woods on Saturday.

Towcestrians, sitting 10th, will be their visitors on April 9 and they will finish the season at West Bridgford on April 23.

Bedford Blues were beaten 17-15 by Coventry at Goldington Road on Friday evening, having led 10-7 at half time. Tries came from Dean Adamson and Matt Worley.

Ampthill also lost to high-flying Ealing Trailfinders 38-5 at Dillingham Park on Saturday. Man of the Match Theo Dan scored their only points.

This weekend Blues travel to London Scottish while Ampthill have a break until their trip to Cornish Pirates on April 2.

In the home fixture back in the autumn, Bedford Swifts won their encounter with Northampton BBOB by a slim four-point margin, so knew their hosts would be looking for revenge this time around.

But there was just one points in it this time, a 23-22 win for Swifts.

At 7-0 down, scrum half Alex Lovell was controlling the play and it was his darting run from the back of a ruck that allowed him to touch down. Birthday-boy Jordan Marshall added the first of his five kicks to make it 7-7.

Ross Tuffin crashed through for the next as Swifts went on to lead 20-7 at half time.

BBOBs had a great 20 minute spell, scoring two tries to be right back in the game at 19-20 with 20 minutes to go and added a penalty to lead 22-20. Finally Swifts forced a penalty of their own and defended for their lives.