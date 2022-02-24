Bedford rugby round-up - Ampthill, Blues, Athletic, Queens and Swifts

Rhys Thornton scored a try for Bedford Swifts against Deepings

Ampthill did the double over Richmond on Saturday with a 13-8 win at Dillingham Park.

But after their heroics beating Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders, Bedford Blues were brought back to earth with a 20-12 defeat by Cornish Pirates.

Like most teams this weekend, the games started with a minute’s applause in tribute to Evesham RFC’s Jack Jeffery who died after being injured in a game last week.

Ampthill were soon ahead thanks to Will Partington chasing down Tom Hudson’s grubber kick. Josh Bragman added the conversion and kicked two penalties to complete the A’s tally.

Head Coach Paul Turner said afterwards: “Really pleased with the win. To get the double over Richmond is no mean feat. They are an in- form side at present and were always going to be tough to crack in difficult conditions.

“Some of our play was smart but we lacked control in areas when about to stretch away. Our breakdown work on the day won us the game.

“Our back row was outstanding in particular Joe Bercis who deserved his Man of the Match award.

“We said after the Doncaster game, that it was a game we could and maybe should have won. Today we actually got across the line in difficult conditions but there are still areas that we still need to work on. We go to Hartpury next week full of confidence.”

The University side, sit fifth, two places above Ampthill.

Blues had their chances to win at Goldington Road, with tries by Reuben Bird Tulloch and captain Rich Lane, converted by Louis Grimoldby setting up a 12-0 lead before their visitors came back to take the points.

Blues, sixth in the table play at tenth-placed Nottingham on Sunday.

Runaway Midlands 1 East leaders Bedford Athletic won 22-10 at Oadby Wyggestonians last weekend and will entertain another midtable side Old Northamptonians in their next game on March 5.

Queens were 3-0 winners over Spalding in their Midlands 3 East (South) game last week and head to Stewarts & Lloyds on March 5.

Bedford Swifts gained a narrow 26-21 win over Deepings on the road in Midlands 4 East (South).

The match started with horrendous playing conditions, with the weather proving a leveller for both teams, showing amazing character to battle through.

The hosts opened with a converted try, but Waide Allen sliced open the defence to touch down.

Deepings were 14-7 up at half time and after a try for Swifts’ Adam Raura came back to lead 21-12.

Rhys Thornton’s second try in successive weeks brought Swifts to 21-19 and Luke Adde sealed the bonus-point win, Jordan Marshall having added the conversions.