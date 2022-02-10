Bedford rugby fixtures - Who's playing where this weekend?
Blues visiting Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:12 pm
Bedford Blues were beaten 24-0 at second-placed Doncaster Knights in the Championship on Saturday. This weekend they visit top side Ealing Trailfinders. Ampthill are without a game for the second week and return to action on February 19 hosting Richmond.
Midlands 1 East leaders Bedford Athletic host Market Harborough, who are eighth. Bottom club Queens visit sixth-placed Rushden & Higham in Midlands 3 East (South). Queens visited fourth-placed Melton Mowbray last weekend, going down 64-14. Bedford Swifts welcome Brackley in Midlands 4 East (South).