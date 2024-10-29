Bedford Blues Women take centre stage at home with showdown against title rivals

With the men away from home, Bedford Blues Women take centre stage at home this weekend when they look to continue early season momentum with a huge game against rivals Peterborough Ladies on Sunday (2pm).

After a postponement of this original fixture back in September, both early season title contenders will attempt to do battle again this weekend with important strategic table position on the line.

Blues Women will still have a few scars from their two defeats to Peterborough in 22/23, but have the perfect opportunity to show just how much they have developed in the past 18 months when they take to the field for the third ever meeting between the sides.

Peterborough are something of a nemesis to Bedford following the convincing league double two seasons ago. They were promoted at the end of that season as invincibles, something Blues mirrored 12 months later, and had a solid debut NC1 campaign last time out.

They have started the season well to sit top ahead of Sunday’s showdown, defeating Bletchley 79-0 on opening weekend, before scrappy wins over Welwyn and Stamford.

Peterborough are the highest scorers in the league, and also the side with the meanest defensive record.

For the second season in succession, Bedford Blues season ticket holders are again entitled to free entry to all Bedford Blues Women home matches - simply bring your card or QR code to the gate for admission.

Next weekend (10th November), Eddie Rennell’s side travel to Bletchley before returning home two weeks later to face Welwyn.

Tickets for the Welwyn game will soon go on sale for what will complete a home double header with the men’s side taking on Bath the day before.

Blues men are away this Saturday at Bristol Bears (3pm) in round one of the Premiership Rugby Cup. Neighbours Ampthill are also in first round action at home to Bath (1.30pm).