Bedford Blues win blood and thunder clash with Doncaster Knights

Dean Adamson - two tries for Bedford Blues in win over Doncaster.

Bedford Blues beat Doncaster Knights 36-32 in a real toe to toe, blood and thunder Champ Rugby clash at Goldington Road last weekend.

The game could have gone either way and neither side deserved to lose, Doncaster well worthy of their two points and would make a valid claim for having more.

Blues forwards coach, Cameron Boon said: “The boys just had a brilliant attitude – tracking back 80m to stop a long break in defence on multiple occasions.

“If we can keep up things like that then we’ll make ourselves a difficult team to beat.”

Bedford were not at the races in the opening 20 minutes and Doncaster made them pay to lead 15-0. Former Blue, Ryan Olowofela cut through a non existent defence in the opening phases, before Ollie Fox scampered home.

Russell Bennett, who had earlier kicked a penalty and a conversion, hit the post with another three point opportunity and you sensed that might be a momentum swing.

But Blues built back into things with a trademark Dean Adamson dive for the line.

When Ehize Ehizode saw yellow for a deliberate knock on, Blues sensed this was their moment and three quickfire tries from Lucas Titherington, Adamson and James Lennon gave them a 26-15 interval lead.

Going down the slope in the second half, Doncaster again started like a train to retake the lead on the hour thanks to Bennett's individual effort and George Roberts off the back of a maul.

A Will Maisey penalty edged Bedford back in-front before, with the line at their mercy, Doncaster couldn't go through the hands and Ryan Hutler pounced an intercept to sprint the length.

But, although the scoreboard showed 80 minutes had elapsed after Ben Chapman dotted down, there was still time for a restart.

Bedford then went through phase after phase of defensive work before forcing the knock on to secure the five points and keep their place in the play-off spots.

Ampthil lost a tight game 17-10 away at Chinnor as the home side kept a 100 per cent home record while registering their first win over the visitors.

A wayward pass was fly hacked through from Strachan which allowed Kildunne to win the race to the touchdown, converted, as Ampthill took the lead.

Alun Walker, celebrating his 50th cap, responded with a Chinnor try for 7-5.

Chinnor gain muscled over from a driving maul, this time with Walker again crashing over for a 10-7 half-time scoreline.

Surviving a 20-minute red card for Hughes, quick recycling and superb hands from Carter and Nick Smith in the atrocious conditions put Freddie Owsley in the corner for a smartly taken try.

A superb touchline conversion from Smith put Chinnor up 17-7.

However, the Mob broke out in the 80th minute from a home stranglehold and Angus Hall kicked a long distance last gasp penalty to grab a losing bonus point,

Blues head for London Scottish on Friday night while Ampthill host Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday.