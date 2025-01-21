Bedford Blues take derby day bragging rights with win over Ampthill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Second-placed Bedford Blues ran in six tries to keep local bragging rights firmly at Goldington Road with a 45-24 RFU Championship victory over Ampthill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn't perfect, but sometimes it doesn't have to be on Derby Day, and Blues will take huge confidence from the togetherness they were able to show on the field to get the result.

In contrast, Ampthill head coach Paul Turner was again left frustrated by his squad's inability to convert territory and possession into points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s just another frustrating result but we can only blame ourselves.

Dean Adamson - closing in on Bedford Blues' points record.

“We’ve dominated the first quarter but failed with four attempts to get across the line and then Bedford scored three quick tries – they’re a very good side and will punish your mistakes.

“We’ve got ourselves back in the game in the second half, got within a score and again failed to execute despite getting over the line.

“We seem to be very ‘Groundhog Day’, it’s the story of our season – we’ve a lot to work to do before we go to Chinnor, which is now a huge game for the club and this group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding a healthy 24-3 lead at the break, in the opening exchanges of the second 40 Blues allowed Ampthill back into the game as the visitors narrowed the gap to just seven points on two separate occasions.

But Blues held firm to run in a flurry of tries late on – scoring two in the last five minutes - and secure the full five points, setting up a mouthwatering clash with third-placed Coventry under the Friday night lights with both sides on 38 points in the table, similar points for and against, and no love lost between them.

Both Bedford kickers were both faultless off the tee - Will Maisey adding 15 points and never looking in doubt.

Man of the Match Joel Matavesi scored twice, a rarity in terms of his career but thoroughly deserved, while Fred Tuilagi, Joe Howard and George Smith also chipped in with crucial tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a customary Dean Adamson try, moving him to just seven points from becoming the club's greatest ever marksman.

For Ampthill, Charlie Bracken, Brandon Jackson and Harvey Beaton scores tries while debutant fly-half Louie Johnson kicked a penalty and three conversions.