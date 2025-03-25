Bedford Blues slip up at Hartpury University, but Ampthill shine against Nottingham

Bedford Blues remain second in the RFU Championship despite a bitterly disappointing 29-26 defeat at Hartpury University last weekend.

But neighbours Ampthill produced a superb display for a 43-32 bonus point victory over high-flying Nottingham in an 11-try thriller at Dillingham Park.

Blues' defeat was an uncharacteristically error-strewn performance from Mike Rayer's charges, who never really got going in a contest where Hartpury weren't all that much better, but did enough with the scoreboard to remain in front pretty much from the first whistle to the last.

It was important to get the try and losing bonus points on an afternoon where just about everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong.

There were more missed tackles for Bedford than in the last two months combined and handling errors aplenty.

However, there were some nice scores as Oisin Heffernan, Joel Matavesi, Louis James and Lucas Titherington all dotted down tries.

But they were always chasing the game as Hartpury got off to a fast start and ultimately had enough to defend in the closing stages.

Only a second successive league defeat away from home, Blues remain in second and actually closed the gap on league leaders Ealing to a 12 point gap.

What will worry them is the chasing pack in the hunt for the top four places, particularly with a tough trip looming to Doncaster after this weekend's visit of the in-form Pirates.

But Ampthill restarted their campaign in style against Nottingham and head coach Paul Turner said, “Credit to our players, as a squad everybody really upped their game today.

“It’s a good win against a side fourth in the table, and winning games like that will help us get out of the habit of losing games when we’re in front.”

Trailing 29-19 at half-time, Nottingham scored 13 points in 17 minutes only to see Ampthill hit back with 14 unanswered points.

Despite a yellow card to Sione Va’enuku and playing the last eight minutes with 14 men, Ampthill secured the win after being awarded a penalty try in the 78th minute, following a dangerous high tackle on Mason Cullen near the Nottingham try line.