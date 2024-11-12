Bedford Blues see off Ampthill in first 'Battle of Bedfordshire' of the season

This season's first 'Battle of Bedfordshire' went the way of Bedford Blues on Friday night as they beat Ampthill 26-6 in their Premiership Rugby Cup clash at Goldington Road.

Blues’ assistant coach, Jim Henry said: “It wasn’t the best game, but the result is the main thing for us.

“We didn’t get into any flow and that comes from our breakdown not being at the standard it should be.

“We got lucky in the first half with one moment that Ampthill should have finished. We were disappointed with our discipline in the first half but much more improved in the second half from that perspective.

Dean Adamson - two more tries for Bedford Blues in derby win.

“Ultimately, we got the result we wanted, but perhaps not the performance.”

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said “We’ve had opportunities to score but lacked composure at crucial times.

“Defensively I thought we were much better tonight, but ultimately our lack of discipline gave Bedford far too many scoring opportunities.

“Our decision making, individually and as a team have to get better.

“We talk about it most of the time, it’s frustrating. It’s a really disappointing result”

After observing two drubbings for Ampthill in recent weeks, anyone expecting that to happen again on the hallowed turf of Goldington Road had another thing coming and the visitors were much the better side for large parts of the first half.

If they were able to take their opportunities, it could have been an entirely different game.

Credit to Bedford's defence because it stood firm in front of wave after wave of Ampthill attack, but they were wasteful.

Dean Adamson, fresh from becoming the Championship’s top try scorer three weeks ago, took his form into the cup competition with a brace to take him to 135 Bedford tries overall.

Front row forward Tommy Herman also crossed the line twice to put some pressure on Premiership duo Bath and Bristol at the top of their pool.

Man of the Match George Smith added: “We didn’t allow Ampthill to score a try tonight and I think that’s exceptional from the boys.

“It was great scramble defence and while we didn’t get our game on the pitch all that much, there were some positives to take from it.”

The Mob applied some early pressure inside the Bedford 22, and after being awarded a penalty comfortably within kicking range, skipper Josh Barton slotted home to give Ampthill a 3-0 lead after three minutes.

The response from Bedford was almost instantaneous, with Adamson scoring the first try of the match a minute later and a well-struck conversion from Will Maisey gave Bedford a 7-3 lead.

After Arthur Thomas, with a clear path to the try line, juggled and eventually dropped the ball under no pressure, Ampthill were made to pay for their mistake in the 27th minute, with Adamson scoring his second try of the half and the match.

A simple conversion from Maisey extended Bedford’s lead to 14-3 after 28 minutes.

Despite the kick being closer to the halfway line than to Bedford’s 22, Barton kicked another fine penalty to reduce arrears to eight points in the 34th minute.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first half, with a high penalty count and a multitude of handling errors from both sides significantly impacting the flow of the game.

Bedford’s third try of the evening came in the 64th minute as replacement hooker Herman dived across the try line unopposed. Another conversion from Maisey put Bedford in a commanding 21-6 lead with just 15 minutes remaining.

Bedford scored the final points of the match in the 70th minute, with another rolling maul from close range seeing Herman dive across the line in a similar fashion to his first try.

Although Maisey missed his first conversion of the match, The Blues had already done more than enough to put the game out of Ampthill’s reach.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​