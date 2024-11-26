Bedford Blues proud in defeat after fine cup display against big guns Bath

Battling Bedford Blues were narrowly beaten 21-7 but produced a performance to be proud of as they concluded their first batch of Premiership Rugby Cup pool fixtures with a mouthwatering home clash against Premiership leaders Bath.

Blues conjured up an 80-minute display full of heart, vigour and determination which rightfully gained the admiration of the supporters for a heroic effort against top flight opposition.

It was a first meeting between the sides since 2000, and Bath’s first visit to Goldington Road this Millennium.

Bedford's forwards coach,Tom Cruse said: “First and foremost, I thought we put in an outstanding effort.

Will Maisey - scored against Bath. Photo by B&O PRESS PHOTO

“We were physical and we looked up for it from minute one which is extremely pleasing for us as coaches.

“Obviously it was disappointing to let it slip away at the end.

“We don’t want to be ‘nearly guys’ - we want to get over the line in situations like that.”

Opponents Bath were impressed by their opponents and assistant coach, Andy Robinson said: “Goldington Road is a tough place to come.

“This was Bedford’s first loss at home, so I’m delighted that we worked out a way to win the game."

It could have been a completely different story as Blues stunned their illustrious opponents by opening the scoring in the 50th minute thanks to Will Maisey's try and conversion.

But Bath stayed in the fight throughout the contest and ultimately wore down Mike Rayer's side to make off with the points as Alfie Barbeary scored twice and Kepeuli Tuipulotu also crashed over.

However, this was less about the result and more about the pride those 23 individuals put into the Blues jersey on a sodden Goldington Road afternoon.

Bath had scored 151 points in just two games so far in the competition, including scoring 73 down the road at Ampthill a couple of weeks ago.

Blues were no pushovers and they have been remarkable in defence this season, excluding the blip at Coventry.

Despite a lot of tired bodies, Blues will now hope to replicate this level of performance under the ‘Friday Night Lights’ at Nottingham this weekend (7.45pm).