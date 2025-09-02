Bedford Blues plunder Cornish Pirates, Ampthill see off old boys at Oundle

Bedford Blues made it two pre-season wins from two pre-season outings with a gritty 38-26 victory over Cornish Pirates in Penzance on Saturday.

Blues have now made it four on the spin down at Mennaye Field, but the real litmus test will come down on the same turf in December with league points at stake.

Despite a late scare from a resurgent Pirates, the result was never really in too much doubt after Blues waved a little onslaught at the start of proceedings and gradually got better and better as the game wore on. But they will need to watch their discipline at times as two yellow cards in a pre-season fixture is a rarity.

It was just 12-7 at the break after a first back in Blues colours for Ryan Hutler and the customary try from the mercurial Dean Adamson, before Mike Rayer's men released the shackles in the second half to score four tries in the space of 16 minutes to get the job done.

Nicholas Finch scored his first for the club, while Will Maisey finished off a sumptous attack down the left. Fred Tuilagi and Joey Conway also chipped in with tries.

Ampthill headed to ambitious level four club Oundle for their first pre-season game and won 47-17.

Oundle are Coached by Ampthill legend Vili Ma’asi and included several exp Ampthill players.

Head coach Dave Ward said: “The result was very pleasing but the performance is what we’re interested in in pre-season. There were lots of elements of that performance that we’ll take away and be positive about but on the other side of the coin there were areas we need to work on.”