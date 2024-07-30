Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Blue are mourning the loss of club legend Gareth Davies at the age of 83 following a recent illness.

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures at Goldington Road, Davies epitomised the club.

This week's outpouring of condolence highlights how much he was respected and liked, not just at Bedford Blues, but within the town and the wider rugby family.

A proud Welshman, born in Cefneithin, Davies first ventured over the border to London for his work as a teacher, before finding home in Bedford and Westfield School.

He played 81 games for the Blues’ first team, plus countless others for the club’s Rams, Wanderers and Rovers sides – many of which as captain of those teams.

Still the record holder for most drop goals in a single season in the club’s history (12 in 1971-72), Gareth made his name as a kicking fly-half, contributing close to 200 points.

He wore every single jersey in the backs division at some point during his time as a player, before hanging up his boots in 1988. He also represented Llanelli and London Welsh during his career.

After retirement, Gareth remained the most popular of figures at Goldington Road and alongside his wife, Marie, were present at almost every single fixture, home or away.

He served as team manager from 1998-2001 and in 2003, was named the club’s 21st President, a role he held for 18 years.

Made a Life Member in 2001, it was apt that Marie followed suit as the first woman bestowed with the honour in 2009.

His legacy is visible in the Junior Blues set-up - English rugby’s third biggest mini junior section over 50 years after he helped lay its foundations.

The club flag will fly at half-mast for the foreseeable future in Gareth’s memory.