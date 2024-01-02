Bedford Blues missed the chance to rise to the summit of the RFU Championship table as they started 2024 with a 34-19 defeat on home soil by Coventry.

Bedford Blues crash at home and miss out on top spot (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

It just wasn’t Bedford's day as they struggled to get to grips with the game throughout and were always chasing the effervescent away side who came with a specific game plan, and credit where it's due, they executed it perfectly.

It might not have been entertaining or exciting for the 5,000 sell-out crowd, but it was effective on the day as Bedford were left sat in fourth place by the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heavens opened on the day and it was attritional – all the things you don’t want it to be in terms of allowing Bedford to execute their style of rugby with as un-Bedford a performance as you could imagine.

The scrum was class and as good as it has been, all three tries from superb work at driving mauls – but the things you quantify as staple didn’t quite come off to add to that.

Cameron King scored twice to take his tally to five for the campaign, while a penalty try gave Blues their third of the afternoon. Will Maisey also kept himself ticking over with a couple of points as he looks to retain his accolade of Championship’s top marksman from last season.

There is certainly a lot of room for improvement in the next game at Doncaster Knights (A) on Saturday, 20th January.

It was a big disappointment for Blues not to follow up that superb pre-Christmas 33-22 derby win at Ampthill.