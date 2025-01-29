Bedford Blues leapfrog Coventry while Ampthill end wait for win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Blues finally arrested their poor run of form against Coventry by taking the ascendency in the battle for second spot in the Championship with a 27-23 victory at Goldington Road.

It was the first time they beaten them since pre-Covid, leapfrogging them into second place in the RFU Championship table in the process.

Playing for almost a half against 14 men was a big help for Bedford who made their numerical advantage count with a James Fish try at the death to secure all five points.

Delighted forwards coach Tom Cruse said: “It was a dog fight and fair play to Coventry because they went down to 14 men and stuck at it, going ahead twice.

Dean Adamson - 140th try for Bedford Blues. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

"It was a great game of rugby and we are buzzing to come out on the right side.

“Once we got into our stride, we looked bang on it.

“Our collisions were good, energy really positive and it was a great moment to win it at the end. To a man, they were outstanding.”

Dean Adamson scored his 140th club try at the end of a fine sweeping move, before Goldington Road roared Fish over the line at the back of another lethal Bedford maul.

Meanwhile, Ampthill secured their first league win since early December, securing an impressive bonus point 32-19 win against Chinnor at Kingsey Road, to move level on points with the hosts in the Championship in the process.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said, ‘We had a game plan, we kept to it, we kicked well and our half backs played really well.

“In the first 20 minutes of the second half we were poor, but we held our nerve, and you can’t moan at a bonus point win away from home.”

Hertford eased to a 43-15 victory over Bedford Athletic in a rearranged Regional One South East encounter last weekend. With just one solitary bonus point to show from their last seven matches, Athletic remain rooted to the bottom of the table and, with sides ahead of them not playing, still 11 points from safety with six matches remaining.