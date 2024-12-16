Bedford Blues' late fightback stings Tring

Bedford Blues battled back for a 22-20 Championship success at London Scottish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues' women also secured a 24-5 win at Wymondham Wasps to make it just the second time ever both senior sides have played on the same day and they gained a second double victory.

An hour of disappointing rugby mixed with 20 full of character, heart and desire secured what for a long time seemed an unlikely result for Blues’ men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time this season, Bedford were half a yard off it in every department and London Scottish took full advantage to build a 17-5 half-time advantage, Alec Lloyd-Seed knocking over some points off the tee to compliment tries for Austin Wallis and Sean Kerr.

Will Maisey - cool kick to win it against Tring. Picture by B&O PRESS PHOTO

A topsy turvy opening to the second half resulted in Lloyd-Seed making it a three-score game and Blues looked dead and buried with little impetus in the game and an unusually toothless attack heading towards the hour.

Blues needed a spark, and they were presented with an opportunity on 65 minutes when Zach Carr was sent to the sin bin for halting a charge to the line.

It was a chance to refocus and go about their business they did with ruthless aggression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Frost cut the deficit and, when Joe Howard also crashed over, it was a one-point game.

A penalty on 76 minutes from Will Maisey drifted wide, but when he was presented with another shot three minutes later, he coolly completed an unbelievable comeback to consolidate third place in the table.

A dominant penalty try with the last play of the game ensued a bonus point in the women’s final game of 2024 to stay second thanks to Laura Stephens, Alivia Usher-Harris and Claire Cranfield.

Neighbouring Ampthill's home game with Hartpury had to be abandoned after 28 minutes when a ball was kicked powerfully into the head of referee Alex Thomas and he had to be stretchered off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with Alex for a swift recovery.

“We appreciate that the decision is disappointing for supporters who have travelled to the game but our priority is for health of the players and match officials. The fixture will be rearranged in due course and all tickets will be valid for this game.”