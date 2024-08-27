Bedford Blues get off to a fine start with win over Blackheath in pre-season opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Blues began their pre-season campaign in style with six tries in a 34-24 victory over Blackheath.

Mike Rayer's side were far from their best but showed glimpses of what's to come in the 2024/25 Championship season.

Squaring off against a Blackheath side contesting their third fixture of pre-season, you could see signs of the visitors' additional cohesiveness and they will be a threat in National One throughout the campaign. In the end, Blues' Championship experience shone through in an end to end affair in which both sides had their moments.

The high point saw another try for the ages from the lads as eight players got hands on the ball in a blistering counter attack that saw James Lennon dot down - Michael Le Bourgeois in particular excelling within the move.

Lucas Titherington and Tommy Herman dotted down their first scores in Blues colours, as did Reuben Logan who put in a Man of the Display by grabbing a brace.

Bedford's longest serving current player, Pat Tapley also got in on the act to complete the scoring.

Kicking was certainly a shaky area of the performance - just two of the six tries were converted - but an important hit out nonetheless as preparations for the 2024/25 campaign ramped up.

Forwards coach Tom Cruse said: “The crossover from training has been pleasing but of course, there’s areas we can work on. There's loads for us to get after in the coming weeks as we look towards Saracens and Northampton to complete pre-season.”