Bedford Blues find a way to win in tough derby clash at Ampthill

Bedford Blues concluded their Premiership Rugby Cup exploits for 2024/25 in positive fashion with a 21-7 away derby success at neighbours Ampthill.

Despite the defeat, Ampthill dominated much of the possession, territory and set-pieces for much of a game played in difficult conditions.

But Blues again showed they find different ways to win with particularly impressive performances in both 22m zones – striking when in the red zone and defending with gusto.

Forwards coach Tom Cruse said: “I was really pleased and there were some really good bits in there as well.

“It probably wasn't the greatest game to watch, we’d all admit that, but for us to come away and get the result is good.

“Discipline did come into a little bit. Ampthill threw everything at us, and we put in a pretty decent defensive shift to hold them out.

“To finish the campaign with a win, which comes off a pretty hectic schedule, is really pleasing. It looks like the lads need a break. We can talk momentum and all that sort of thing, but also there’s a lot of fatigue out there.”

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “In the second half we huffed and puffed.

“We scored one try but we probably should’ve scored a couple of others.

“The application was there but we couldn’t quite finish it, and the scoreboard doesn’t really tell the story. We could’ve reversed that if we’d taken our chances early on.”

Louis James and Tommy Herman scored tries and with the conversions, Will Maisey surpassed 1,500 career points.

In the second half Fred Tuilagi crashed over to make it 21-0, you thought the result might be signed, sealed and delivered.

But credit to Ampthill who managed to pick themselves up off the canvas and cause some almighty problems when camped on the Blues line. Both Tuilagi and Luke Frost spent time in the sin bin, and Evan Mitchell cut the deficit, converted by Josh Barton.