It was a performance that offers a platform from which to build upon following an indifferent start to 2024.

So having yet another reserve week coming up is a massive frustration and the challenge is to make sure the momentum can be carried over for two weeks and into Hartpury away on a day when neighbours Ampthill also head to Coventry.

Last weekend Bedford married a superb defensive performance with clinicality off the tee to secure a first victory on the road this calendar year in the process.

Bedford Blues head coach Mike Rayer - delighted with first win at Caldy.

Director of Rugby Mike Rayer called it ‘one of the toughest places to win away’ as part of his post-match debrief, and it required a gritty performance to get over the line.

Coventry and Doncaster Knights have both suffered defeats at Paton Field in recent weeks, but Blues didn’t go the same way.

Another slow start will be a massive concern as they trailed 10-0 early doors. Joel Matavesi’s exuberance cost him a yellow card, and Caldy took advantage with a try for the lively Reikeiti Ma’asi-White.

Blues struggled to get out of first gear, but they grinded through them at a rate of knots when they finally did get going.

Again it was a yellow card that set about the opportunity, Nathan Rushton going to the bin, before Blues responded through Oisin Heffernan for 10-10 at the break and an intriguing 40 minutes ahead.

Bedford were like a different animal in the second half as they controlled every facet of the game to silence the home support and secure a big win.

They went about their business methodically, went for the posts when they could, and dug in defensively when required. Will Maisey knocked off 16 from the tee in the game as he went to 499 in Blues colours and Jac Arthur bundled over from a maul for Blues’ second try.