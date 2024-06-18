Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Font row duo Jamie Jack and James Fish have confirmed returns for Bedford Blues for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

They follow new deals for Cameron King, Jac Arthur and Luke Frost last week.

Director of rugby Mike Rayer added: “Fish was incredible really in terms of the minutes he played throughout the season, it was quite staggering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But he enjoyed himself and it’s great to have someone of his experience in the ranks again next season.

James Fish - returning to Bedford Blues for another season.

“The loosehead jersey was nip and tuck all season, I thought Jamie began the season really well in the starting position, but then also made a really good impact when coming off the bench. I am excited to have him with us again next year.”

Jack had a fantastic debut campaign last time out, being just one of three players to feature in all competitive fixtures across the season.

He also chipped in with a couple of important tries as part of those 27 appearances, settling into the club seamlessly and making a highly competitive battle with Joey Conway for the loosehead jersey all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An experienced second-tier operator at the age of 27, Jack will surpass 100 Championship appearances next season following prior stints at Nottingham, Ampthill and Coventry.

A product of the Leicester Tigers Academy, Jack has competed at the top level of the game for London Irish in the Premiership, and Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship.

“I am really happy to be signing for a second season with Bedford,” he said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my first season - the atmosphere on home games is up there with the best and I'm excited to go again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fish joined Bedford as a full-time member of the squad a year ago following prior loan spells, is just shy of hitting the first appearance milestone at the club having featured in 43 games, scoring six tries along the way.

A highly experienced player, having spent several years at current Premiership Champions, Northampton Saints, the 27-year-old will be tasked with being one of the senior figureheads in the front row union, particularly since the retirement of Jacob Fields this summer.

He will work alongside young prospect, Tommy Herman, and those sent across from Saints in the battle for the hooker jersey next season.

“I am really grateful to have extended my contract,” he said.