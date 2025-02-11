Bedford Blues claim big scalp of Bristol Bears ahead of Ampthill cup derby

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 17:10 BST
Local RFU Championship rivals Bedford Blues and Ampthill prepare to clash in the Premiership Rugby Cup Group D this weekend after contrasting results in the competition last weekend.

On Friday night Blues stunned Bristol Bears with a 23-14 victory at Goldington Road, securing a Premiership scalp in this competition for the second season running, their fourth straight home success, and a first victory over Bristol for a decade in a game that marked the 100th anniversary of the fixture.

Bedford assistant coach Jim Henry said: “We were disappointed not to get the result which we probably deserved at Bath last week, so to come from Sunday into a Friday and get the victory is really pleasing.

“The lads defended really well, and our set piece was outstanding in the conditions with some really good game management, particularly in the first half going up the hill.

Will Maisey - 100th appearance for Bedford. Picture by B&O PRESS PHOTO.placeholder image
Will Maisey - 100th appearance for Bedford. Picture by B&O PRESS PHOTO.

“The lads love playing at Goldington Road and even on a night like this, the crowd make it easy to get up for it and make a real difference.”

Bedford led from start to finish after opening the scoring through Oisin Heffernan.

An opportunistic try from Will Maisey on his 100th appearance for Bedford saw them double their advantage.

Bristol were error-strewn, but a nice bit of play from Sam Wolstenholme had them back in the game.

Maisey added a couple of penalties to keep Bedford ticking and when Man of the Match Fred Tuilagi crashed over from close range, the victory was in the bag.

But neighbours Ampthill suffered a tough afternoon on Saturday, losing 50-7 away at The Rec, the home of Gallagher Premiership leaders Bath, knowing that a youthful Blue, Black and Whites had the opportunity to win the group, following Bears’ defeat on Friday.

Under the leadership of assistant coach Andy Robinson OBE, Bath named a matchday squad with many caps at U20s international level, players who have spent time on loan in the RFU Championship, Scotland international Cameron Redpath, and even boasted the son of rugby league legend Martin Offiah in Tyler Offiah.

Trailing 26-0, Wilson Ijeh at least reduced the arrears to 26-7 at half-time following Josh Barton’s conversion.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “We battled well and I couldn’t fault our endeavour but the little rugby things cost us. It’s been a good exercise for us though.

“It’s been a difficult week, but it’s the first time the club has been to The Rec and at times I think we showed we could play a bit, but we made too many errors.”

