Bedford Blues' win at London Scottish was Mike Rayer's 500th game as Director of Rugby (File picture by Getty Images)

Bedford Blues rounded off their Championship fixtures in style on Saturday, beating London Scottish 62-21 and scoring ten tries.

It was the perfect way to celebrate Mike Rayer’s 500th game as Blues’ Director of Rugby.

Having made made 62 appearances as a player in the 1990s, the former Welsh international returned to Bedford in May 2005 and took charge of his first match three months later.

And his leadership this season has taken Blues to fifth in the table, finishing on 50 points from their 20 games.

Their victory at the Richmond Athletic Ground included four tries for Dean Adamson, bringing his Blues’ total to 98 - with the others by James Little, Joey Conway, Oli Stedman, Jamie Elliott, Matt Worley and Josh Pieterse. Wil Maisey and Louis Grimoldby added three conversions apiece.

Attentions now turn to the Championship Cup on Friday, April 8, when Blues travel to Nottingham with the home fixture at Goldington Road on Saturday, April 23.

Ampthill play their final Championship fixture at Cornish Pirates on April 2, hoping to improve on their current seventh place in the table.