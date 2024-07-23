Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Blues have added Shay Kerry to their second row department for the forthcoming campaign when he completes his short stint in Australia.

The highly experienced 29-year-old, who has featured for clubs in five different countries during his career so far, will return to the UK prior to the club’s pre-season schedule beginning against Blackheath on Friday, 26th August.

“I am really excited by the opportunity of joining such a prestigious club as Bedford Blues, and grateful to be given this chance by Mike (Rayer) and the coaches,” he said.

“I’ve always been impressed by the noise and support of Goldington Road so it will be nice to be on the right side of it this coming season.

Shay Kerry in his days with Ampthill.

“Returning to the Championship is something that excites me and I’ll try to put down a marker in the team this coming season, while trying to integrate my skill set into the Bedford style of play which is an amazing thing to watch in full flow.

“There’s still a job for me to finish out here in Australia, but I am looking forward to meeting some new teammates, and some that I have had the privilege of playing with before. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Bedford director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “Second rows have been really hard to find for next season, so when Shay’s name cropped up, we made contact as soon as possible.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the Championship and Bedford having lived here before.”

Born in Canterbury, Kerry was a highly skilled footballer and part of the Millwall Academy before emigrating with his family to New Zealand while in comprehensive school.

He returned to England to play for Worcester Warriors and after three seasons in France at Oyonnax he headed further South to Narbonne.

A move to Ampthill materialised for their first season in the second tier in 2019-20, the one truncated season cut short by COVID-19, but did see him make 17 Championship appearances.

