Bedford Blues beaten by leaders, another blank weekend for Ampthill and table topping Athletic suffer first defeat - rugby round-up

Dean Adamson. Photo: Getty Images

Bedford Blues are turning their attention to their upcoming Championship clash with Cornish Pirates.

The side have a blank weekend, but return to Championship action at Penzance on November 20 (12.30pm).

Blues sit fifth in the standings following Saturday's 14-50 home defeat to leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

Tries from Dean Adamson and Jake Garside were both converted by Will Maisey but the visitors' first-half dominance was the difference.

Blues Assistant Coach, Jake Sharp said: “We feel it was a very positive second-half performance. But against as good a side as Ealing, we can’t afford to hand them the sort of start they got.

“That first-half was pretty humbling for our lads because Ealing came out of the blocks very fast, and we didn’t deal with it.

"The positive is that we sorted out the scrum in the second half with the same players so that’s excellent, because it shows we can problem solve on the field.”

Ampthill will be inactive again this weekend, the second of two blank weeks.

Their next contest will be at Championship rivals Richmond on November 20 (1pm).

League leaders Bedford Athletic suffered their first defeat of the Midlands 1 East campaign on Saturday as they were edged out 15-11 at Old Northamptonians.