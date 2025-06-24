Head coach Mike Rayer further strengthened his Bedford Blues squad this week with the signings of Tom Price and Ilan Evans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price, 25, spent the past season at Biella over in Italy, helping the side to win promotion into the Serie A division for the first time in club history – scoring two tries as part of their comeback win in the final against Parabiago.

A highly experienced fly half, having plied his trade in four different countries, Price provides ideal competition to the backline, working predominantly alongside Will Maisey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When there was the opportunity to come to Bedford, it was exactly what I was looking for,” he said.

Mike Rayer - more few faces for Blues this week. B&O PRESS PHOTO

“At this stage in my career, I really want to push on and there’s a great opportunity to work with Will Maisey next season and learn as much off him as I can while also putting my stance on things when given the opportunity to do so.”

Blues have also bolstered their options in the engine room with the addition of exciting young prospect Ilan Evans from RGC 1404 in Super Rygbi Cymru.

The 23-year-old, who progressed through the Academy pathway at the North Wales club, has been a regular figure in their team since a debut five years ago – helping them reach the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m super excited to join the club, a new opportunity for me and a chance to play in England for the first time,” he said.

“With Bedford doing so well last season, it was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of former players, and I’ve only heard great things about the club.

“To be in a winning environment is going to be a truly incredible experience and something I’m really looking forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New head coach Dave Ward at neighbours Ampthill has also been busy and has secured the signatures of two key players from last season.

Since arriving from Doncaster Knights last summer, Harrison Courtney has almost made the Ampthill No.1 jersey his own, making 26 appearances across the season, starting 19 times, scoring three tries and winning Player of the Year at the end of season awards.

The popular Kiwi said: “I’m really excited to have re-signed for next year.

“I think we showed flashes of what this team is capable of towards the end of last season, so hopefully we can build on that going into this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be a bit of change for the club with a new head coach, but it’s also an exciting time for the whole club and league.”

Also staying is experienced Richard Barrington, who played 232 times for club partners Saracens, winning four Premiership titles and the European Champions Cup three times.

He was a cornerstone of the Mob pack in 2024/25 making 20 appearances in Maroon & Gold and will again combine a coaching role with his playing responsibilities.

“My first year at Ampthill has been a great learning experience and working with Paul Turner taught me so much as both a player and a coach,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to start working with Dave Ward and seeing where we can take this team next year.

“It’s an exciting time for the club – we’ve recruited well and kept a lot of our playing squad that we see can kick on to another level.”