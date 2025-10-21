Bedford Athletic lose top spot after first home defeat of the season to Broadstreet

Bedford Athletic suffered their first home defeat of the season as they went down 44-33 to visitors Broadstreet last weekend.

The result sees Bedford Athletic lose their position at the top of the table, slipping to third place.

Of equal concern is the rising points against account which was an Achilles heel last season and has already risen to an average of 31.5 points a match this season.

They were undone by the scintillating pace of winger Oliver Farquharson, who touched down for four tries, and the boot of full back William Morgan, who crucially kicked 19 points in a game where the sides shared five tries.

Bedford Athletic try scorer Andy Ince. Photo by Duncan Woodhead.

Last week the team were missing 12 players in defeat at Market Harborough.

Four of those returned today and one immediately made a difference with captain Steve Smith scoring in the second minute, the try converted by Louis Haley for a 7-0 lead.

Broadstreet gave a glimpse of what was to come as they hit back in the seventh minute with an early try for winger Farquharson, converted by Morgan to tie the scores at seven points apiece.

However Broadstreet became unstuck when two sin binnings in quick succession left them down to 13 men and Bedford Athletic No.8 Andy Ince took full advantage to cross for a try on 21 minutes which converted by Haley re-established a 14-7 lead.

Nevertheless Broadstreet weathered this period and Morgan even kicked a penalty in response to pull the score back to 14-10.

Once restored to 15 men Broadstreet quickly gained the ascendancy and added another try through the pace of Farquharson and a conversion and a penalty from the boot of Morgan to stretch their lead to 20-14 at half-time.

The match was decided to all intents and purposes in the opening minutes of the second half. Replacement back row Jake Foster was sin binned for Athletic and Morgan kicked another penalty before right winger Theo Hutchinson-Hayes got in on the try scoring act with a third try for the visitors, Morgan’s conversion taking the score out to 30-14.

Tight head prop Elijah Oladeji capped a fine man of the match performance, anchoring a dominant scrum and offering plenty of threat in the loose with his side’s third try in the 48th minute, converted by Haley and when the returning Foster added the bonus point try on 59 minutes the score had become 30-26.

Despite another sin binning Broadstreet pulled away again, Farquharson completing his hat-trick with the bonus point try.

Trailing by 11 points Bedford attempted to force their way back into the game and nearly succeeded when loose head prop Ryley Longmuir scored with five minutes to go, Haley slotting his fourth successful kick.

Fittingly, however, Farquharson had the final say with his fourth try in the closing minutes, the unerring Morgan converting again as Athletic lost their losing bonus point.

The team have a chance to improve on this when they travel to Old Coventrians on Saturday with a 3pm kick off.