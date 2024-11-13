Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Athletic RUFC were well beaten 48-24 at home in their important clash with Harpenden last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat leaves the side second from bottom and three points from safety before the trip to Old Northamptonians this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a match which was crucial for the outcome of their season against a team in the relegation zone and one place below them in the league the side showed neither the aptitude nor the composure necessary for the occasion and went down by seven tries to three.

Early penalties were conceded by the home side and this meant Harpenden had an early foothold in the game.

Bedford Athletic lose clash with fellow strugglers.

They fashioned the first chance when a kick and chase down the right wing was just won by the home full back Josh Foster for a goal line drop out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harpenden kept up the pressure from the restart and their pace of play was eventually too much for the home defence as flanker Conor Underwood scored the opening try down the left wing on 12 minutes.

Bedford Athletic responded and from a line out Leo Mortimer and Josh Dunne combined to put Foster into space, and although he was brought down short of the line eventually a ricochet fell to Lewis Sharp who crossed for a try converted by Leo Mortimer and a 7-5 lead.

Immediately from the kick off, Athletic let the ball bounce and the visiting wing Dan James picked up and ran in unopposed to regain the lead, Luke Boynes’ conversion making it 12-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Athletic were struggling to cope with the pace of the visitors’ attack and in response when they had possession they panicked, were error strewn and often threw passes to no-one or knocked the ball on.

They also conceded penalties, and from one of these Harpenden kicked into the corner and set up a driving maul which led to a third try for visiting hooker Kian Middleton, converted by Boynes on 26 minutes.

Leo Mortimer kicked a penalty for the home side in response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances did come the way of the home side but they snatched at them, constantly looking for the killer play or the wide miss pass instead of building with patience and protecting possession.

When they did finally break through, the visiting defence the lack of composure continued with Ryan Taylor knocking on over the line in the act of scoring.

From an attacking midfield scrum the ball was inexplicably thrown to no one in particular, the visiting scrum half pounced, hacked the ball toward the home try line and then won the race to touch down the fourth and bonus point try which with Boynes’ conversion gave Harpenden a 26-10 half time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest was quickly over at the start of the second half.

Bedford Athletic were all at sea from the kick off, throwing wild passes, knocking the ball on, conceding a penalty and then having driven one maul into touch throwing their own lineout crooked so that Harpenden had with little effort earned a 5m attacking scrum from which No.8 George Attfield dived over for a fifth try.

From a lineout in their own half, Harpenden brought the ball into centre field where outside centre Tom Barton shrugged off a couple of tackles and was then allowed to run 80m knocking over the home full back in the process for another try, this time converted by scrum half Joe Adams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Bedford Athletic did attack their lack of composure was summed up by Will Tinley failing to break the final tackle and then throwing a wild pass which was intercepted nearly leading to a try at the other end of the field.

Harpenden consolidated the lead with a penalty on the hour mark through Adams before Bedford Athletic fashioned a couple of belated scores.

A penalty led to a line out catch and drive and then a 5m scrum from which debutant wing Alex Edun dived over in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes later Nick Thomas broke through from a set piece lineout move to score a third try, both were converted by Mortimer.

But when another Bedford Athletic attack broke down, Harpenden were able to run 60m to score a seventh try through wing Matt Shaw.

Bedford Athletic nearly fashioned an undeserved bonus point try at the death but Josh Foster was held up over the line.