Bedford Athletic lead four times but suffer another late away defeat at Shelford

Bedford Athletic suffered another away defeat, losing 30-28 at Shelford.

Although they led on four occasions throughout the game they could not hold on at the end with a late penalty resulting in a familiar losing scenario.

The visitors started the game brightly playing with pace and purpose.

They earned an early attacking scrum from which Stephen Woodhead and Andy Ince crafted a move that drew in the defence and released winger Bradley McKenna into space to score his first try for the club.

The advantage was not to last long as the visitors’ game quickly began to deteriorate with unforced errors becoming ever more frequent and as a result possession and territory began to slip away.

Shelford were on the scoreboard in the 11th minute with a penalty from fly half Harvey Taylor and four minutes later they had their first try of the day when back row Harry Rogerson finished off the move that was converted by Taylor for a 10-7 lead.

Bedford Athletic responded with a well executed catch and drive move from a lineout that saw hooker Charlie Darlow burrow over for his 85th try for the first XV.

Mortimer kicked Bedford Athletic into a 14-10 lead.

But Shelford quickly narrowed the gap with another penalty.

The game was low on quality and skill as it headed toward half-time with Athletic some way below the levels that they had achieved the previous week in an energetic display against league leaders Oundle.

They could not take the lead into the break with Shelford managing a second try on the half-time whistle with full back Oli Barnes crossing for the scor,e which was converted by Taylor and gave Shelford a 20-14 lead.

Bedford Athletic did not take long to get back into the game in the second half with Harry Sawford-Smith picking up the side’s third try of the game in the 54th minute, again converted by Mortimer, to nudge the side 21-20 ahead.

Four minutes later Shelford were back in the lead as they picked up their third try, touched down by replacement Charles Baker, Taylor converting for a 27-21 lead.

A significant turning point was reached on the hour mark as Stephen Woodhead, having been repositioned at full back, began a counter attack from his own half but was halted with a head high tackle from home hooker Adam Harwood-Hughes.

The contact was forceful, high and left Woodhead sufficiently injured that he needed to leave the field.

The referee however did not share a similar opinion of the seriousness of the incident and issued just a yellow card for an offence that would commonly be seen as a straight red.

When play resumed, Bedford Athletic quickly bagged their bonus point try as once more the pace of McKenna proved crucial in getting his side over the line and, alongside the conversion from Mortimer, restored the lead to the visitors, but only by the slender score of 28-27.

Unsurprisingly, the home side exerted pressure to look for the winning score particularly once they were restored to 15 men.

And it was ironic when they secured this chance with a scrum penalty led by a hooker that probably should not have been on the field.

The penalty was successfully kicked by Taylor and there was no time left for Bedford Athletic to mount a comeback, finishing with two bonus points.

The result leaves Athletic two points and one place clear of the relegation zone and sets up a vital match at Putnoe Wood in two weeks time when they host the team just below them in the league, Harpenden, with a 3pm kick off.