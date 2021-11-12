Bedford Athletic announce new sponsorship deal with Brewpoint

The Ath and Brewpoint have announced a new partnership.

Bedford-based family brewer Brewpoint have announced their first official sponsorship of Bedford Athletic Rugby Club.

The sponsorship comes after a year of opening the doors of its state of the art brewery and production of its first own brewed beers after their sale to Marston’s back in 2017.

The family brewer still holds a strong portfolio of 200 pubs across the UK and France.

Peter Wells, managing director of Wells & Co said “We’re thrilled to be involved in Bedford rugby again and sponsoring the Bedford Athletic team.

"Bedford is a rugby town and it’s great to see Brewpoint back in the game and serving our award winning beers down at Wentworth Drive.

"It’s clear Bedford Athletic and Brewpoint have plenty of synergies.

"We are both play a huge part in the Bedfordshire community, packed with plenty of history and heritage but driving and striving to move forwards.

"We are committed to supporting local business and we are excited to see where this partnership will take us.”

The new partnership includes The Ath serving award winning Brewpoint beers Onpoint, Checkpoint, Midpoint and Inkwell Stout.

As well as pouring beers and wearing the Brewpoint badge on their sleeve, the partnership will see support with extra bars at larger events, holding exclusive events and educating the committee and players with brewery tours and tasting experiences at their state of the art brewery on Cut Throat Lane.

Chairman Trevor Mulvaney said: “Bedford Athletic Rugby Club are delighted to have secured a partnership with Brewpoint, a local company who like the Ath have very strong community links, coupled with providing first rate products.

"To echo Mr Wells comments, both organisations have played a very strong part of the local rugby landscape. We look forward to developing our commitment with Brewpoint over the next few years.”