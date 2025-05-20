Another milestone as Dean Adamson becomes first Bedford Blues player to score 150 tries

Dean Adamson became the first player to surpass 150 Bedford Blues tries as they romped to a 73-15 win at Cambridge at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means just one more victory in the final two Championship fixtures will see a first second-tier runners-up finish since 2011-12.

A 47-0 second half success saw the backs ripped into their mesmerising best following what was a cagey 26-15 advantage at the break, Cambridge showing glimpses of what they could be if they could put an 80-minute performance together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adamson scored four to take him up to 151 Blues tries in total, as part of 11 in total.

Dean Adamson - new Bedford Blues milestone.

Nine conversions from Will Maisey left him in a good spot for the leading marksman in the league – ending the game leading by 29.

Louis James and Lucas Titherington both scored twice, Jamie Jack scored his first ever Championship try, and Matt Worley and James Lennon finished things off.

Championsip neighbours Ampthill were narrowly edged out in Paul Turner’s final away game as head coach, losing 38-33 to Cornish Pirates, but claimed two bonus points with a late try to put themselves level on points with seventh placed Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampthill led 23-7 at one stage in a topsy-turvy game and Turner said: “I thought that we played some of the best rugby of the season.

“Unfortunately we got sloppy just before half-time which allowed Pirates back into the game.

"I’m proud of our effort, but it’s another game we could’ve won. Two points on the road is our only reward.”