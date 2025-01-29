Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertford eased to a 43-15 victory over Bedford Athletic in a rearranged Regional One South East clash last weekend.

With just one solitary bonus point to show from their last seven matches, Athletic remain rooted to the bottom of the table and, with sides ahead of them not playing, are still 11 points from safety with six matches remaining.

The first of these is at home to Shelford this Saturday with a 3pm kick off at Putnoe Wood.

The visitors led briefly in the first half and were in touch at half-time but eventually fell away to lose by seven tries to two.

Another bad afternoon for Bedford Athletic.

A fast start from Hertford saw them into an early lead through a try by winger Hugo Creasey in the second minute, converted by full back Louis Kendrick.

For a time Athletic were competitive and worked their way back into the game.

They scored their first try though electric winger Bradley McKenna on 17 minutes and, although full back Sam Valpy was unsuccessful with the conversion, he was on the mark three minutes later with a penalty to see Athletic lead 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Just past the half-hour mark Hertford scored again though left winger Ben Bridgewood.

But the turning point came just before half-time.

Athletic had an attacking lineout close to the home side’s line.

However, the throw was lost and Hertford were able to counter attack which eventually led to a second try for Creasey and a 10-point swing against the visiting side, who instead of taking a lead into half-time trailed17-8.

While several opportunities had been created throughout the half, the familiar stories of a lack of accuracy and discipline meant it was difficult for Athletic to make an impression on the scoreboard.

In the second half the match began to slip away from the visitors.

From the kick-off, Hertford scored their fourth and bonus point try through centre Ben Gilchrist, and 10 minutes later they had their fifth, this time touched down by back row Taite Williams with a conversion added by Kendrick to lead 29-8.

Matters were getting worse for Bedford as a string of injuries to Nick Tarr, Sam Valpy, Bradley McKenna and Lewis Ager saw the side reduced to 14 players.

They did well to score a second try through replacement prop Tom Prowse on 57 minutes, his first for the team which Valpy converted.

But when Lewis Sharp was sin-binned on the hour mark for escalating a brawl, any chance that the team had effectively left the field with him and Hertford went on to dominate the final quarter of the game with two more converted tries.