Blues coach Mike Rayer - derby disappointment. Photo by B&O Press Photo.

Dean Adamson set more history with his 100th Championship try but Blues only had themselves to blame as they passed up multiple opportunities in the second half and could have won the game twice over.

But credit to Ampthill for their defensive solidarity - particularly when down to 14 men and under the pump.

Blues coach Mike Rayer said: “We’re very disappointed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had enough chances to win the game, so we’ve got to look at ourselves and why we didn’t have the ability to turn pressure into points.

“Ampthill were clinical. We had a great start to the second half and should have used that as a platform to kick on.”

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said, “Some of our stuff today against a very good Bedford side was exemplary.

“I think we tried hard to lose it at the end, but luck was on our side today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t think the penalty count helped us throughout that second half, but I suppose in the end we hung on, and it’s another famous victory against our closest rivals.”

Ampthill led pretty much from start to finish in terms of the scoreboard pressure, but they were hanging on at the end. Blues couldn't deliver a fatal knockout blow.

Mike Rayer's side knew the challenge they were going to face on Derby Day, particularly with Ampthill having the help of 10 Saracens players in their matchday squad. Two of those - Samson Adejimi and Toby Knight - were probably the difference in the game.

Adejimi is probably Championship Rugby's most in-form player at the moment - he's been in the Championship Clubs Podcast Team of the Week for what feels like every time in the past month, and his double set Ampthill towards a healthy 26-12 half-time lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement