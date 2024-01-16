Ampthill ready to face leaders Ealing after comeback win at Doncaster Knights

Ampthill go confidently into Saturday's clash with RFU Championship leaders Ealing after an excellent 32-24 win away at Doncaster Knights last weekend.

Head coach Paul Turner said: “Our half-time chat was that this game was nothing about decisions against us, nothing about Knights or what they could do, it was all about us.

“We dug in, we defended better, a few little hiccups but we won the game and I thought we were quite professional, especially in those final four or five phases before we kicked the ball out – something we probably wouldn’t have done before Xmas.

“It’s our first win at Castle Park and sets us up well for Ealing this week at Dillingham Park.”

A penalty conceded from the kick-off game the Knights an immediate three point opportunity and they soon extended their lead to ten when Dolly broke the line and fed the wing to score in the corner.

With eight minutes on the clock the Mob forged their own first attack. Bacon run a great line to break the Knights defence and beating two defenders to score in the corner. 10-5

A 28th minute penalty in front of the posts gave Josh Barton an easy opportunity for three points and now the deficit was only two.

A harsh yellow card for Brandon Jackson for a ‘deliberate knock-on’ gave Knights a man advantage for the last 10 minutes of the half and moments later they scored their second try – the centre making a break and finding their wing with an overlap and an easy score.

Knights went looking pressing the man advantage, but a huge defensive set from the Mob for the final five minutes of the half preventing further scores.

From the restart Ampthill set about their hosts. A defensive error from Knights spotted by Pete White allowed the scrum half to skip through and score under the posts, another Barton conversion reducing the arrears to 17-15

Doncaster extended their lead from a line out and maul on 50 minutes – several backs piling in to push them forward and eventually splinter across the line. That made it 24-15 but this would be their final score of the game.

Zac Nearchou replaced Jasper McGuire on 55 minutes and made an immediate impact on the game, breaking the line and making valuable metres with his first carry and moments later taking responsibility with a pick and go penalty to drive over left of posts.

Three minutes later and Ampthill produced a ‘Try of the Week’ if not season contender.

Tobias Elliot stole the ball on his own try line, broke down the left at pace, fed the ball infield and a few slick passes later Tom Bacon scored his second in the opposite corner. Gwyn Parks nailed the conversion from the touchline and Mob led for the first time in the game at 27-24.

With five minutes remaining Ampthill grabbed their fifth try and killed the game.

Again, Ampthill turned the ball over on halfway and again the backs combined at pace putting in Ben Harris on the 22 and the wing outsprinted the defenders for a deserved try after a huge defensive shift throughout the game.