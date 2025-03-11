Ampthill head coach Paul Turner set to leave the Mob

Ampthill RUFC head coach Paul Turner has decided to step aside from his role with the Mob at the end of this season after 14 years of service that saw a fairytale rise for club to the Championship.

“With a heavy heart, I have decided to end my role as head coach of this fantastic club,” he said.

“It has been an amazing 14 years. I would like to thank all the players and staff who I worked with over this time.

“I would particularly like to express my immense gratitude to director of rugby Mark Lavery.

“He has provided me with terrific support and help in so many ways, without which our successes would not have been possible.

“Going forwards, I will be focussed on my existing consultancy position with Dragons.”

Lavery added: “I consider Paul as a close personal friend, and the impact Paul has had on the club, the town and the district is absolutely incredible.”

Turner first joined Ampthill in 2011 as a consultant and became head coach in 2012/13 where he signed one of Ampthill’s most influential players ever, Viliami Ma’asi. This marked the beginning of their rise towards the Championship.

That season, the Mob achieved a League and Cup double, winning National 3 Midlands after a season-long battle with Sutton Coldfield and defeating Luton in the East Midlands Cup final.

In 2013-2014, Ampthill welcomed new arrivals Maama Molitika and super Kevin Barrett.

The Mob finished as runners-up to Hartpury after another hard-fought season.

Ampthill played Darlington Mowden Park in the National 1 play-off and although they lost the play-off by just two points 30-28, it was a significant step forward.

The 2014-2015 season saw the play-off disappointment forgotten when Ampthill beat Bishops Stortford 19-10, securing promotion to National 1.

After four years, Turner then led the Mob to the promised land, winning National 1 by five points over Old Elthamians after a win against Loughborough University.

Ampthill RUFC have now been in the Championship for six seasons and without Turner’s leadership, recruitment and technical coaching ability, a club of their size and resources would never have reached these heights.