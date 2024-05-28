Ampthill end RFU Championship season with a win at Cambridge, but champions Ealing Trailfinders crush Bedford Blues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RFU Championship season ended last weekend with a 37-28 victory for Ampthill at Cambridge.

But neighbours Bedford Blues, who finished fourth, went down 59-12 at champions Ealing Trailfinders.

Ampthill travelled to the Ellgia Fields looking to end the season on a high after a disappointing final home game against Hartpury two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Paul Turner said “We made hard work of it but did enough to get over the line today. We’re disappointed not to get top six, but we’re happy to end the season with a win after a tough week with injuries.

​Bedford Blues coach Mike Rayer – challenge on for next season. Picture by B&O PRESS PHOTO.

“Cambridge are no mugs, they play some decent rugby, have a good set piece and we said if we gave them too many opportunities they would score and the score could’ve been a lot closer. But 10 wins, 10 defeats, a 50 percent record is probably our best season in the Championship”

Turner had made six changes to the starting XV with several players unavailable from Saracens as they prepared for the final games of the Premiership season, a seventh change then forced on match day with Izzy Moore-Aiono unavailable due to illness.

Charlie Bracken, Brandon Jackson (2), Tom Bacon and young Samoan Sam Asotasi, on as a replacement for Samson Adejimi for the second half, scored Ampthill's tries and Gwyn Parks added three conversions and two penalty kicks, one a spectacular effort from the halfway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In stark contrast, against champions Ealing there was nowhere to hide for Bedford as the Blues’ season ended on a low note.

Ealing had less 22m entries than a Bedford side who came to the capital to spoil the party, but that ruthlessness when in the ‘red zone’ ultimately made all the difference and saw them run away with it in the end.

Sean French completed another frantic try scoring campaign with his 19th of the campaign, while Joe Howard signed off his debut season with another try to add to his Players’ Player of the Year award lifted last week.

Fourth was already secured before heading to London. In the end, Blues were in the clear by six points to fifth placed Hartpury University.