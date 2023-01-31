Facilities at Ampthill Rugby Club have been labelled “Dad’s Army” by a councillor compared to those of its rivals among the top 25 teams in the country.

Ampthill and District Community Rugby Club has submitted full retrospective plans for temporary structures at its Dillingham Park ground in Woburn Road over a five-year period.

The plans include a chilled bar store, a mobile bar, a tea and coffee shed, two covered standing areas, two toilet blocks, two television stands and a medical centre, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee

Planning officer Fenella Hackney explained: “The new arrangement of structures is desired to overcome various health and safety issues.

“These are in place and the application seeks to keep them for five years to fulfil Rugby Football Union (RFU) requirements to compete in the Championship.

“Temporary permission is in recognition that new buildings in the greenbelt are considered inappropriate development The special circumstances are that it’s not permanent.

“This will allow the council to review the situation in five years and the club to consider its position appropriate to future expansion.”

Conservative Ampthill councillor Paul Duckett said: “This is needed for the relatively new league the club competes in, which requires them to have a proper stadium.

“You’re not going to build that in Ampthill Park or anywhere near that area. They need land within Bedfordshire as it contributes probably the single most important youth impact in the whole county.

“With their mums and dads, you’ve more than 30 schools represented every Sunday, playing rugby, learning skills and societal behaviour patterns, and socialising, while making an enormous contribution to Central Bedfordshire.

“This isn’t privately owned land, but part of a bigger reserve and quite a barren spot. We’ve land in and around the Ampthill and Maulden area we could come to an agreement over to enable the club to build a stadium to the required standard.

“If you go to other clubs in their league, what poor little Ampthill offers is very Dad’s Army compared to many of them. The others are all singing, all dancing, music, bars on various tiers, proper facilities and car parks. It’s a jewel in the crown of Central Bedfordshire.”

Conservative Ampthill councillor Mike Blair said: “Ampthill Rugby Club is to be congratulated on the progress its made in reaching the second tier and among the top 25 clubs in the country.

“It’s a true community club. The elevation to the championship has involved certain obligations, although a slight pity it’s a retrospective application.”

Conservative Stotfold and Langford councillor Steve Dixon said: “I’m surprised the RFU didn’t comment. It would be nice to see their support.”

Ms Hackney added: “The RFU were consulted by Sport England and offered no objection.”

Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins said: “I’ve been approached by agents on behalf of the club previously and am happy to speak again if they wish.

“Despite reservations put forward elsewhere, I’m on record as being seen to support bringing top class sport to Central Bedfordshire.”