Revival of Bedfordshire Schools Hockey League boosts the sport

BHC Allstars

The revival of the Bedfordshire Schools Hockey League (BSHL) has ushered in a new era of opportunity for pupils to engage in competitive hockey across the county.

After years of declining school participation due to the shift from grass to astro turf, logistical challenges, and a lack of hockey specialists in schools, the league’s comeback marks a significant milestone for the sport (article by Kate Costin).

Spearheaded by Rachel Grainger, Head of Sport at Redborne Upper, the initiative began back in April 2024 with a single match between Redborne and Sharnbrook Upper, inspired by Ellie Scott, a former Sharnbrook student and current Bedford Hockey Club 1st team player who also represents the English Universities team. “We wanted to provide students with meaningful match experiences and a way to play more hockey and develop their game understanding,” said Grainger. Following this initial success, other schools joined forces, resulting in a structured league format featuring U14, U16, and U18 competitions for girls, boys, and mixed teams.

In its first season, schools such as Redborne, Sharnbrook, Samuel Whitbread Academy, Vandyke, Biddenham, and Bedford Modern have entered teams, with an emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility. “It’s fantastic to see schools working together to grow the sport again,” said Grainger “The early stages are about creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of their previous hockey experience.”.

One of the new Bedfordshire School teams

With support from Bedford Hockey Club, Biddenham International School and Sports College and Bedford Sports and Hockey Centre, league matches take place on Monday afternoons, utilising the high-quality all weather astro facilities. This collaboration aims to broaden the player base and encourage participation in club hockey and Bedfordshire Development Centre pathway training. To date, an estimated 200 pupils have taken part in the BSHL.

Schools interested in joining the league can contact Rachel Grainger for more information. [email protected]

New opportunities to compete with the BHC Allstars.

As part of the relaunched Bedfordshire Schools Hockey League (BSHL), a new BHC Allstars team has been founded to provide an opportunity for players from state schools with currently no access to hockey at school.

Formed to compete in the U18 girls’ competition, the Allstars has brought together talented players from seven different schools and colleges, including Mark Rutherford, Bedford 6th Form, and Goldington Academy.

Breaking Barriers

“This team is about breaking barriers,” said Kate Costin, who has helped instigate the team along with help from supportive parents, “For all of these girls, this has been their first taste of competitive school hockey, and they’ve really embraced the challenge”.

Emily Sawyer, a player from Mark Rutherford, shared her experience: “Being part of the Allstars team has been incredible. It’s given me the chance to play more hockey, has developed my leadership skills, and I have met other players who share my passion for hockey. The team spirit and support have been amazing too.” Despite the age gap, with many players competing against older peers, the Allstars have shown impressive growth and development, improving their skills and gaining confidence with every match.

The Allstars project is a solution to one of the league’s challenges: some schools do not offer hockey in their curriculum. “We wanted to ensure every student had the chance to play, regardless of their school’s resources,” explained Costin. The team’s success has already inspired plans to form a male counterpart and enter the BSHL County Mixed Tournament in March.

Beyond competition, the Allstars and the BSHL itself provides a pathway for players to progress further in hockey, with many now attending Bedfordshire Development Centre training. “This initiative has not only strengthened school hockey but also laid the foundation for future club players in clubs across Bedfordshire” added Costin.

Players interested in joining the Allstars or learning more about school hockey opportunities can contact Kate Costin at [email protected]