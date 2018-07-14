Record breaker Degnan hits 300 not out!

Ampthill Town’s Tom Degnan broke several records by scoring an unbeaten triple century for the club in their win against Sandy in the Beds Cricket League Division Three on Sunday.

The score was a new club and league record and he is the first Ampthill batsmen to surpass 200, let alone 300 runs in an innings.

Degnan was in Birmingham for the weekend and due back on Sunday afternoon to attend a family barbecue to celebrate his birthday.

However, when one of the club’s first-team players got a late call to play for Bedfordshire against Suffolk, there was a gap in the side.

After some shuffling of players, Degnan played for Town’s IIs and missed the barbecue – despite the annoyance of his mother.

He ended up scoring an unbeaten 300 from just 139 balls, with his knock containing 18 sixes and 34 fours as Ampthill ran out winners by a starggering 362-runs.

Michael Wiles hit 54 in a 281-run partnership with Degnan as the innings closed on 477-3 from 40 overs.

Sandy were then bowled out for just 115 with Martin Warman in the wickets again, taking 4-26, while Robbie Thomas grabbed 3-29 and James Potter snatched 2-35.

Ampthill Town won the East Beds Charity Cricket Shield Heritage Cup Final for the first time since 2008 after defeating Biggleswade by eight wickets at Potton.

Some great bowling kept the Biggleswade batsmen in check with wickets falling regularly. Jack Fuller took 3-27 and was voted man of the match, supported by Liam Everitt (4-11) and James Gage (2-38) as Biggleswade were bowled out for 104.

Despite the early loss of Nick Barden (8), Bryan Lewin (45) and Tom Degnan (40 not out) saw the A’s to victory with nearly three overs to spare.

The first team didn’t have the best of weekends, losing both games. On Saturday they were on the wrong end of a 14-run home loss to Sawbridgeworth. Playing in the scorching heat, the visitors were bowled out for 201 with James Sneath and Ben Slawinski taking three wickets each.

The hosts looked on course for victory at 105-2 before a collapse saw them fall to 144-8. The Sneath brothers nearly batted out for a draw but the innings ended on 187, as Nick Barden top scored with 57.

On Sunday they lost away at Eversholt by five wickets after being bowled out for 188. Barden was again in the runs, top scoring with 62.

Eversholt won with just under 10 overs remaining, Will Shaw and Phil Clark picking up two wickets each.

The Saturday 2nds had a good win, chasing down Baldock Town’s 263-6 to win by two wickets. Andy Passman took 2-34 while Matt Manuell (75) set the reply up, supported by Rich Haxell (43) and Andy Passman (36).

The Sunday 3rds beat Wolverton Town by 106 runs after Luke Griffin scored his maiden century (106 off 94 balls) as the A’s hit 219-7.

Wolverton were bowled out for 113 in the 28th over with Nick Furr taking 3-32 and two wickets each for Dan Ruddick, Sam Clipstone and Ben Truppin.