Points on the board for Bedford Hockey Club’s men in a weekend of victories

Goals from Simba Chigwada and Vincent Pretorius helped to secure a 5-3 victory for the Men’s First XI, having headed away to Old Southendian. They will enjoy a home fixture, hosting Broxbourne, this weekend, when the club will be celebrating its President’s Day.

The Men’s Second Team had a solid 4-0 win, away to St Albans. They will, also, look to thrill the home crowd this Saturday when local rivals, Shefford & Sandy, travel to Chester Road.

It was a 4-2 home win for the Men’s Third XI over Stevenage. They head away for their next fixture, to Broxbourne, who sit just 1 point above Bedford in the league.

The next triumph of the weekend came for the Men’s Fours. Their 5-0 victory over Hertford’s Thirds lifting their spirits after losing to Hertford’s Second XI the week previously. Bedford face the challenge of taking on third in the division, Blueharts, over in Hitchin, this weekend.

There was a stalemate between the Men’s Fives and their hosts, St Albans, before Bedford opened the scoring with just 12 minutes of the first half to go, quickly following up on the opener 3 minutes later. The scoreline remained 2-0 to Bedford throughout the second half of the match, before Bedford bagged a third on the 62nd minute. Hertford, with 11 wins under their belt, will travel to Bedford’s home ground next weekend to test Bedford’s resilience.

The Men’s Sixes returned from Bishop’s Stortford after a 5-1 triumph, goals from Dan Sims and Mike Anderson contributing to the final tally and having Bedford sitting second in the division. They face a local derby this weekend, when they head down the road to third place Shefford & Sandy.

Whilst the Men’s Sevens gained points, it was frustrating to have achieved them from a walkover, after Bishop’s Stortford were unable to field a team. They will be hoping that Rickmansworth will have sufficient players to travel to Bedford this coming Saturday.

The Ladies’ First XI had hoped the points gained from the draw in their previous fixture marked a turning point for them. After travelling to Oxford on Saturday, to take on the Oxford Hawks, their struggle continued, however, when the Hawks took the 3-0 win. It’s another away match for Bedford this coming weekend, when they face the challenge of top of the table Loughborough Students, who have only had one loss so far this season.

Although the second place Ladies’ Twos, playing on home turf, bounced back from their previous week’s loss with a win, they made hard work of taking the 3-2 victory over eleventh place Sudbury. The match looked like it was going to finish in a draw, Bedford only grabbing the win in the final minute of the match. Bedford need to maximise on the opportunity to get goals on the scoreboard this Saturday, when they travel to bottom of the table Upminster.

It was a frustrating 1-0 loss for the Ladies’ Third XI, after travelling to Bishop’s Stortford, Stortford’s goal coming twelve minutes into the match, from a Penalty Corner. Bedford will be looking to benefit from the home crowd this weekend, when second in the table, Hertford, come to Chester Road.

Top of the table, Ladies’ Fourth Team, were frustrated to have to share their points with Hertford, in third place, when the match finished in a 3-all draw. Bedford opened the scoring from a Penalty Corner, with Hertford drawing level a few minutes later through a converted Penalty Stroke. Bedford regained the lead early in the second half, but Hertford, again, drew level and then took the lead. As the clock was ticking down to the final whistle, Bedford saved themselves from a potential loss, when the ball found the back of the net from open play. Despite second place Luton Town getting a win in their fixture, Bedford remain 5 points ahead. Bedford travel away to eleventh place Stevenage this weekend.

The Ladies’ Fives were left deflated after their trek to Saffron Walden. Although taking on the top of the table could be predicted to be tough, they had hoped to fare better than with a 4-1 loss. They will hope the home advantage will put them in good stead to take on third place Broxbourne this Saturday, Bedford sitting in fifth.

The Ladies’ Sixth XI, like their Fourth Team club mates, had to settle for a 3-3 draw. It was Broxbourne who opened the scoring, just four minutes into the game, from a scrappy goalmouth melee, which saw the ball trickle frustratingly over the goal line. A goal from Charlotte Goodson on the 14th minute balanced the books again, with a second a few minutes later by Toni Wakeham-Moon, playing on pitch alongside her daughter, seeing Bedford take the lead. A further goal by Charlotte before the half-time whistle had Bedford start the second half 3-1 up on their opponents. Broxbourne pulled two goals back after the restart, however, from two converted penalty corners. Bedford head to Chiltern this Saturday, seeking vengeance after losing to them in the first half of the season.

It was a bye week for the Ladies’ Seventh Team, but they will be back in action this coming weekend with a match at the club’s home ground, when Luton’s Second Team will pay a visit.

Both the club’s Over 45s teams were performing in their England Hockey Master’s Championship matches on Sunday.

The men found themselves up against an incredibly strong opposition, in Khalsa Leamington. The match play was thrilling to watch, Khalsa’s passing and aerial ball skills were phenomenal and, despite Bedford’s best efforts, Khalsa’s clinical aptitude had players and spectators alike looking on in awe. Pete Fannon, in Bedford's goal, did well to hold Khalsa to the 7 goals that found the back of the net.

It was a far more pleasing outcome for the women, a trip to Rugby to battle it out with Rugby and East Warwickshire ending with a 2-all draw at the full-time whistle, taking the game to a penalty shoot-out. Bedford’s keeper, Pelly, kept a clean sheet in the shoot-out, whilst Andrea Mason added to her two-goal tally from the game, with a converted flick, along with conversions by Emma Whitehall and Katherine Winger. The squad now head into the quarterfinals and have been given a home fixture to face Sevenoaks in March.

The Under 18 Boys were also out on pitch, playing the next round of their cup competition, their match being the quarterfinal, and their opposition Khalsa Leamington. With a team including several under 16s, Bedford put on an impressive display, scoring their first goal after just 30 seconds, followed by a second 3-minutes into the match. By half-time, Bedford were 5-1 up and, although Khalsa managed another couple of goals early in the second half, Bedford regrouped to score their 6th, taking them on into the semi-finals.

The final match of the weekend, at the club’s home ground, was a Boy’s Under 16s friendly against St Neots, with many of the Bedford team being under 14, but holding their own against the visibly bigger St Neots players, Bedford keeping St Neots to a creditable 5-5 draw.